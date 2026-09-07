"Will Not Tolerate Abusive Language Against Women": Vijay Days After Trisha Row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has a request: do not make defamatory remarks against women.

Underscoring that "women are the main reason" behind his political victory in Tamil Nadu, the actor-turned-politician said that political criticism was legitimate but warned that derogatory comments against women would not be tolerated.

"Before concluding my speech, with regard to law and order, speech is a personal right for everyone. But how does one use freedom of expression, we have to think about it. My request is for political reasons one should not degrade people, women and others. This is my common request. I say this because in recent times in Tamil Nadu, there is a river of obscenity and river of malice. People are watching whoever speaks about women in a defamatory way, in double and triple meaning. We have the same women as a mother and sister at home. If would be better if you keep this in mind and speak properly. I request people not to make defamatory remarks against women," Vijay, speaking in the Assembly, said.

"Personally, it is people who made me what I am, be it in my earlier position (as a star) or in my present position (as Chief Minister)and our women at homes have played a key role. Law will take its course on any obscenity on women," Vijay, the first-time Chief Minister, said, adding, law would act against anyone making obscene or defamatory remarks about women.

Vijay, speaking in Tamil Nadu Assembly, cautions against using derogatory language against women

Vijay's caution comes days after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged tacit derogatory remarks on actor Trisha.

"There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women," the Chief Minister said.

Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin Arrested Over Remarks On Actor Trisha, DMK Cries "Vendetta"

Udhayanidhi allegedly made a double-meaning remark during a Cauvery protest meeting in August, a comment the DMK claims has been maliciously "edited" and "misrepresented", saying he never uttered the actor's name. Though the police took him into custody, the Madras High court ordered his release after questioning.

"We are hearing that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was humiliated in the same assembly by the same opposition. Recently, few are speaking in double meaning. Double meaning, triple meaning is being watched by people," Vijay said.

Speaking to reporters after the Assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister had made several allegations against the DMK without providing evidence and claimed that the Opposition was denied an opportunity to respond.

"The Chief Minister has spoken in his reply. For the first 11 minutes, he spoke about the police department, and we listened quietly. After that, he levelled baseless allegations against us without any proof," Udhayanidhi said.

"We asked the Speaker to give us an opportunity. The Chief Minister made many false allegations, but we were not given an opportunity to respond to any of those allegations. I don't know what pressure came. We were not given a chance," he added.

Responding to the Chief Minister's allegations, Udhayanidhi maintained that accusations alone were insufficient.

"Whatever the Chief Minister said are only allegations, there is no proof. He only made allegations, there is no proof. An allegation must be proven," he said.