Did You Know Who Started India's First School For Girls?

Going to school is a normal part of life for girls today. But more than 175 years ago, girls in India had very few opportunities to receive formal education.

A major change came in 1848, when Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule started a school for girls in Pune, Maharashtra. The school was opened at Bhide Wada and is recognised as the first modern school in India exclusively for girls.

Who Was Savitribai Phule?

Savitribai Phule was an educator, poet and social reformer. She worked at a time when sending girls to school was not widely accepted.

With the support of Jyotirao Phule, she trained as a teacher and began teaching girls at the school in Pune. The couple later opened more schools to promote education among girls and communities that had limited access to education.

Why Was The School Important?

The school at Bhide Wada was an important step in the history of girls' education in India. At a time when girls were often kept away from formal education, it gave them an opportunity to study.

Savitribai Phule's work also made her an important figure in India's social reform movement. Her efforts helped bring greater attention to the need for education for girls.

What Is Bhide Wada?

Bhide Wada in Pune is the historic site where Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule started the girls' school in 1848.

In September 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a memorial dedicated to Savitribai Phule at the site.

Quick GK Facts

Year: 1848

Place: Bhide Wada, Pune

People associated: Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule

Significance: Recognised by the Government of India as the first modern school in India exclusively for girls

Savitribai Phule's contribution remains an important part of India's education history. The school she helped start in 1848 marked an important step towards making education more accessible to girls.