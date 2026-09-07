Forget Oil, Real Estate. AI Stocks Created A $15 Trillion Billionaire Club

Money has a new favorite driver. And it's not oil. It's not real estate. It's artificial intelligence.

In 2025, the world's billionaires got richer than ever before. Their combined fortune hit $15.1 trillion. That's a first. It's also up nearly 13 per cent from the year before.

The number of billionaires grew too. There are now 3,795 of them worldwide, according to Altrata's newly released Billionaire Census 2026. That's an 8.2 per cent jump in a single year. It's the fastest growth this group has seen in five years.

Why the sudden surge? One word keeps coming up. Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The AI Effect Is Real

Altrata dug into 150 publicly listed companies that carry the most weight in billionaire wealth. The companies making big AI bets grew their market value 23 per cent faster than the ones that didn't. That gap shows up directly in billionaire bank accounts. When a company's stock climbs, so does the net worth of the people who own big chunks of it.

Semiconductors, data centres, cloud infrastructure -- the whole ecosystem around AI is minting new fortunes. Over the past decade, the global billionaire population has grown by roughly 60 per cent.

The Rich Are Getting Richer, Fast

Here's where it gets more interesting. Not all billionaires are growing wealth at the same speed.

There's a smaller, more exclusive club: the "super billionaires." These are people worth more than $50 billion each. In 2025, there were 29 of them. Together, they control $4.1 trillion. That's 27 per cent of all billionaire wealth on the planet -- held by less than 1 per cent of billionaires.

Rewind to 2017. Back then, there were only 10 super billionaires. They held just 7.2 per cent of total billionaire wealth. In eight years, their numbers tripled. Their share of the pie nearly quadrupled.

Wealth isn't just growing. It's concentrating.

Where The Billionaires Live

North America is still the billionaire capital of the world. It added the most new billionaires of any region, growing 11.6 per cent to reach 1,337. Europe came next, up 7.9 per cent to 1,081. Asia grew more slowly, up 6.5 per cent to 881.

Region Billionaires Growth North America 1,337 11.6% Europe 1,081 7.9% Asia 881 6.5%

A Fortune Built on Stock Prices

There's a catch to all this new wealth. Most of it isn't cash sitting in a bank. It's paper wealth -- tied to stock prices that can move in a day.

Maya Imberg, head of research at Altrata, expects billionaire fortunes tied to tech to rise and fall along with AI market sentiment. When AI stocks sneeze, these fortunes could catch a cold.

UBS backs this up too. Its own Billionaire Ambitions Report 2025 found a similar pattern, though its numbers differ slightly - 2,919 billionaires, $15.781 trillion in combined wealth, up 13 per cent year-over-year. The gap between UBS and Altrata's numbers comes down to methodology. Altrata counts individuals worth $1 billion or more. UBS sometimes counts by family unit instead.

What This Means for Everyday Investors

According to Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, "The rise in global billionaire wealth reflects how quickly capital is concentrating around sectors that are driving the next phase of economic growth. AI has become a major contributor to this shift, with technology valuations creating significant wealth for founders and early investors. At the same time, this trend highlights the growing importance of understanding where value is being created and how investment opportunities are evolving."

He further told NDTV, "As AI continues to influence businesses across sectors, wealth creation is likely to increasingly depend on access to technology, capital and the ability to participate in emerging growth areas. For investors, this makes diversification and a long term view important as markets adjust to the changing economic landscape."