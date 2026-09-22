Why Are People Injecting Botox Into Their Feet? Cosmetologist Explains

Botox for the face has always made headlines, for better or worse. People often get injections targeting their facial muscles to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. It is particularly popular among people who are frequently in front of the camera, and unsuccessful procedures have often invited unsolicited scrutiny on social media.

But the latest trend is Botox for the feet, and no, it is not done to combat wrinkles and lines. Taking to Instagram, Dr Huma Shaikh, a cosmetologist and general practitioner, recently explained why the procedure is becoming popular, especially among people who suffer from chronic pain due to ageing.

Why People Are Injecting Botox Into Their Feet

"Botulinum toxin injections are being studied and used for chronic heel pain and plantar fasciitis. But here is the part people get wrong," Dr Shaikh said in the video.

She added that the injections are not used simply because the feet lose collagen. The feet also undergo age-related changes. The fat pad under the heel can thin and lose its cushioning.

"While the plantar fascia and surrounding tissues can become less resilient, this can make every step more painful. Botulinum toxin temporarily reduces muscle activity and can decrease certain pain-signalling mechanisms. In selected patients, it helps reduce pain and improve walking," the expert added.

According to a study published in ScienceDirect, botulinum toxin injections can help patients with Parkinson's disease reduce pain and spasms while normalising plantar pressure distribution, improving balance, and enhancing lower-extremity function.

But Botox is not a one-size-fits-all solution for foot pain. It should not be considered a routine treatment. The first step is identifying the cause of the pain.

"Age-related changes, plantar fascia problems, reduced cushioning, footwear, overuse, and other conditions can all contribute," the cosmetologist noted.

According to the expert, many patients often find relief with conservative treatment options, including stretching, appropriate footwear, physiotherapy, and activity modification. Only if these measures do not work would a doctor consider Botox injections for the feet.

How Botox Work On Feet

Botulinum toxin, when injected into the feet, blocks the chemical signals from nerves that activate sweat glands. Thus, it can significantly reduce perspiration on the soles of the feet.

It can relax overactive and tense tendons and muscles, reducing strain on the plantar fascia. This may lower inflammation and reduce the intensity of pain.

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