Mahira Khan Adds Gold Accents To Her Resplendent White <i>Churidar-Kurta</i> For Eid 2025

Mahira Khan was a vision to behold for Eid 2025 as she dolled up in a pristine and perfect white and gold ethnic ensemble. The Raees actress looked like a total diva in her white churidar kurta that was accented with the gold accessories to add a touch of sparkle.

Mahira Khan looked like a million bucks wearing her favourite oversized straight white silk kurta with three-fourth sleeves and straight cut. She paired it with a matching churidar and organza dupatta with gold gota-patti borders and boota work adorned on her shoulder.

The 40-year-old actress accessorised the easy-breezy ethnic look with gold accents all over including her kundan necklace, dangler earrings, gold knotted bangles and a pair of brick hued closed juttis with a pom-pom.

Mahira's tresses were styled into an effortless open windswept look that she complemented with a naturally blushed beauty look. Glam wise she sported her fresh skin, bushy brows, mascara filled fanned-out lashes, a wash of cherry tint swept across her cheeks, and a mauve lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to her Eid ready glam.

Mahira Khan's Eid ready ethnic ensemble is complete with a white churidar kurta and a gilded dupatta.

