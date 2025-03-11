Mahira Khan's Beautiful White Suit Is A Stylish Inspiration For Eid 2025

Mahira Khan loves a good traditional look and her latest style is just another addition to her chic fashion diaries.

The actress knows how to make a statement with understated silhouettes and her latest look is proof enough.

Mahira Khan turned to an ethereal white suit to drop just the perfect fashion inspiration ahead of Eid 2025. The actress posted an array of pictures in which she was seen posing in a minimal look that indeed semeed perfect to make a maximal effect. She paired a loose-fit white kurta that came with intricate embroidered pattern. Her straight fit pants were just the perfect pairing to complete the look.

Her beautiful kohlapuri footwear was perfect to complete her look. She accessorised her look with beautiful silver jewellery that simply added a boho vibe to her attire. She opted for a dewy glam that consisted of kohl-rimmed eyes, wispy lashes and flushed cheeks. Tinted lips were perfect to round off her look.

