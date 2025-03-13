Mahira Khan Aces Her Post Scrub Natural Beauty Game With Layered Tresses

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan made sure to chuck all the steps of makeup and just let her beautiful skin breathe. The Raees star was a vision to behold in a recently clicked sun kissed selfie that saw her naturally blushed skin post a good old scrub and skincare session.

Mahira Khan donned the beauty queen hat by ditching all the makeup and going for the blushing from within vibe. The 40-year-old star took her skincare game seriously and went the exfoliation route post cleansing her face. This left her with her beautiful complexion with bushy brows that framed her face perfectly and an overall blush from within look on her cheeks, nose and chin.

Mahira's tresses kept up with her effortless beauty moment this time around and were styled in a messily centre parted layered open style that meandered over her chest.

Mahira Khan's post scrub selfie is nothing short of stunning.

