Mahira Khan's SRK Printed T-Shirt And Denims Is The Coolest Way To Make A Statement

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has built a fashion trajectory of her own.

After serving major wedding-guest inspiration, the actress is back to basics and we are impressed.

Recently, Mahira posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen making a case for cool fashion in chic casuals. The actress ditched her ethereal ethnic choices this time and instead served some chic summer style inspiration with her latest look.

The actress opted for a black graphic printed t-shirt that came with her Raees co-star, Shah Rukh Khan's picture on it. She paired the loose-fit t-shirt with blue denims that featured a chic fit. Her black shades were the best addition to her attire to level it up. For makeup, Mahira kept it super minimal with a dewy base paired with pink-tinted lips and wispy lashes. Her messy bun was the best way to round off her style like a pro.

