Mahira Khan Serves Wedding Guest Style In A Beautiful Black <i>Lehenga</i>

Mahira Khan and her ethereal style sensibilities have often left us awestruck.

Her wedding guest style is only meant to impress and her latest look in black made just another case for the same.

Also Read: Mahira Khan Serves Spring Style In A Beautiful Yellow And Red Saree

The actress is embracing the essence of wedding season in her best style. In her latest Instagram post, the actress was seen swirling and twirling like a pro in a beautiful black lehenga.

Mahira Khan's traditional pick was a lesson in doing wedding guest style guest. She picked a simple yet statement-making black number that came with a polka dot printed lehenga skirt paired with a monochrome black blouse. The delicate gold-toned details on the outfit added extra edge to the look. Her polka dot dupatta was perfect to elevate her look.

Matching traditional jewels were perfect to complete her look in no time. For makeup, the actress opted for a dewy glam paired with flushed cheeks and a natural pink lip. Wispy lashes perfect completed her fresh look. Her loose tresses were the best way to round off her attire.

Also Read: Mahira Khan Brings High-Velocity Glam In An Ombre Saree Wrap Up 2024