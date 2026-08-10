Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt's <i>7 Dogs</i> Set For India Release After Middle East Premiere

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's international film 7 Dogs is finally heading to Indian theatres. The action thriller will release in India on August 21, giving fans a chance to watch the two Bollywood stars in their much-talked-about cameo appearances on the big screen.

The film has already opened across the Middle East earlier this year. Its India release now brings the Saudi Arabian production to a new audience, with Salman and Sanjay's reunion expected to be one of the main attractions for Bollywood fans.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead roles.

What is 7 Dogs about?

The film is set around a crime syndicate called ‘7 Dogs' and a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady. According to Variety, the story follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who arrests Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior member of the crime group.

A year later, the syndicate returns with plans to move the new drug across the Middle East. Khalid then has to work with Ghali, who knows the group and its operations better than anyone else.

The film has been written by Turki Al-Sheikh, who also produced the project. It has been mounted as a large-scale action film, with crime, chase sequences and international locations forming a major part of the story.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's reunion

Salman and Sanjay's appearances became a talking point when the trailer of 7 Dogs was released. Salman is seen in a white suit in one scene, where he says, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life."

Sanjay, meanwhile, is shown walking with a group of men while holding a gadget. Another scene features Salman asking a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?"

Salman and Sanjay have shared screen space several times before, including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). They also reunited last year for AP Dhillon's track Old Money.