Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Comes To Fan's Rescue After He Is Thrown Off Stage, Video Goes Viral

Pawan Singh was in the middle of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district when a fan decided to get a little too close to his favourite star. The fan managed to climb onto the stage, but his meeting with Pawan Singh did not go quite as planned.

Security personnel, police officers, and some of the leaders on stage quickly grabbed the fan and pulled him away. He was then thrown off the stage as the crowd watched. But Pawan Singh was not ready to let the moment end there.

A video from the event shows the Bhojpuri star calling the fan back. While one of the leaders tried to stop him, Pawan Singh continued to ask for the fan to be brought back on stage. Once the fan returned, he took him towards the centre of the stage and made sure he got his moment with the star.

"Bhai, zara photo khichye inki (Brother, please take a photo of him)," Pawan Singh said.

Pawan Singh's Reality Show Stint

Pawan Singh has also been making appearances on reality television. Last year, he participated in Rise And Fall, where he stayed for a few days before walking out of the show.

He is now part of Bhojpuri Bawaal. The show also features actors Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani, among others.