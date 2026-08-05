Producer Of Pawan Singh's 'Wanted' Arrested In Rs 78 Lakh Fraud Case

The producer of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's film Wanted has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 78 lakh investment fraud.

The accused, Jaswant Kumar, was arrested from the Veera Desai Road area in Andheri West after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by a court, police said.

According to investigators, Kumar allegedly collected Rs 78 lakh from an investor for financing the film, with an agreement to either return the investment or share the profits after its release. However, despite Wanted being released, the investor allegedly did not receive the promised returns or the principal amount.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Cholapur Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district. Police said the investigation had been underway for nearly three years and alleged that Kumar had repeatedly failed to cooperate with the probe.

After receiving credible information about his whereabouts, a UP Police team reached Mumbai and arrested him from Andheri West.

He was produced before a court in Mumbai, which granted transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh Police. Kumar has since been taken to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.

Police said the case will now be investigated further by the Cholapur Police in Varanasi.