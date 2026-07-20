4 Of Family Swept Away In Assam Flash Floods, Villagers Allege Delay

Four members of a family went missing after they were swept away by flash floodwaters in Abhaypuria village under Tengapukhuri Police Station limits in Assam's Charaideo district on Sunday evening.

According to local residents, heavy rainfall triggered a sudden rise in the water level, inundating several parts of the village. As floodwaters entered the house of Rohini Dubara, the family attempted to move to a safer location.

During the evacuation, Rohini's wife, Tutumoni Dubara, and their daughter, Bidisha Dubara, were swept away by the strong current while trying to cross a flooded stretch. Hearing their cries for help, the couple's two sons, Bidyut Dubara and Biplab Dubara, jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue them. They too were swept away.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Family members said they immediately contacted the district administration through the emergency helpline but alleged that no immediate assistance reached the village. They later informed Charaideo Deputy Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav, who, according to the family, assured them that a rescue team would be dispatched.

Villagers alleged that even by 1 pm on Monday, no rescue personnel or police team had reached the spot. The alleged delay triggered anger among residents, who demanded that search and rescue operations begin without further delay.

As of Monday afternoon, all four family members remained missing. Floodwaters continued to remain high in the area as anxious residents waited for the search operation to begin.

NDTV has reached out to the district administration for a response to the villagers' allegations. Their version will be updated once received.

