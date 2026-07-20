"Sorry, Dad, I Tried 50 Times For Government Job": BTech Gold Medallist Kills Self In UP

A 23-year-old BTech gold medallist has allegedly killed himself at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, leaving behind a suicide note apologising to his father for failing to secure a government job despite multiple attempts.

The man, identified as Anand Kumar, had topped the BTech (Electrical Engineering) programme at a private engineering college, the Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology (PSIT), in Kanpur in 2024 and secured the third rank in Uttar Pradesh.

He was awarded a gold medal by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at a college function.

He was found hanging in his room at his three-storey house in Govind Nagar when his family had gone to their hometown in Bihar to finalise his elder brother's marriage.

His body was found after the family's househelp alerted neighbours and the police when he did not answer the door despite repeated knocks.

The police also recovered a handwritten five-line note.

"Sorry, Papa, I tried nearly 50 times to get a government job, but I couldn't succeed. Please forgive me," the note read in English.

His father, Rajkumar, said that he had completed a one-year apprenticeship with Power Grid after graduation before preparing for competitive examinations.

"He appeared for recruitment examinations conducted by the railways, SSC (Staff Selection Commission), banks and the education department but could not succeed. He had been under severe stress for the past several months," Rajkumar, a retired employee of a civil engineering and infrastructure company, was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.