Over 1.7 Lakh People Affected In Assam Floods, Army Launches 'Operation Jal Rahat'

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered flash floods in several parts of Guwahati on Monday, with several low-lying areas submerged under water. Residents said the flooding was caused by runoff from the Meghalaya hills along with the rising water level of the Basistha River.

Assam's flood situation deteriorated sharply on Sunday, with the deluge sweeping across eastern and Upper Assam, inundating hundreds of villages, disrupting rail connectivity and forcing the Army to launch Operation Jal Rahat as rescue efforts intensified.

Floods in Assam have affected 12 districts, 30 revenue circles and 580 villages, impacting more than 1.7 lakh people. Over 10,362 hectares of standing crop have gone under water, while urban flooding has also been reported from several parts of Kamrup (Metro).

The worst-hit districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, where relentless rainfall has submerged large stretches of land, breached at least two embankments and cut off several villages. In some places, floodwaters damaged railway tracks, disrupting train services and affecting connectivity across Upper Assam.

In Guwahati, household items, including beds, sofas, kitchen appliances and other essentials, were damaged after floodwater entered homes following hours of incessant rain. Many residents shifted their vehicles to safer locations as parking areas and internal roads remained inundated.

The flooding disrupted normal life, with several families unable to cook since Sunday night because their kitchens were under water. Since morning, residents are seen using buckets and pumps to remove water from their houses while trying to salvage their belongings.

"We have been facing this every monsoon. Whenever there is continuous rain, water enters our homes. It becomes very difficult for children, elderly people and even pets. Our kitchen is flooded, so we couldn't prepare food this morning. Since dawn, the whole family has been busy removing water from the house. Most of the floodwater comes from the Meghalaya hills, and when the Basistha River swells, the situation becomes worse," a Guwahati resident said.

As the situation worsened, the Indian Army stepped in with Operation Jal Rahat, deploying multiple columns alongside the Assam Rifles to carry out search and rescue operations in the affected districts. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also intensified operations, deploying 24 boats in Sivasagar and Charaideo, while two additional teams equipped with 10 boats have been pressed into service to evacuate stranded residents.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the safety of people remains the government's highest priority and that the administration is monitoring the situation round the clock.

The Chief Minister has directed Cabinet Ministers Ajanta Neog, Bimal Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Sushanta Borgohain to immediately reach the flood-hit districts to supervise rescue and relief operations and ensure timely assistance reaches every affected family. Relief materials are being rushed to vulnerable locations even as rescue teams continue evacuating marooned residents.

Officials said the next few hours will be crucial as heavy rainfall continues over the Brahmaputra basin. Rescue agencies remain on high alert, with additional forces ready to be deployed if floodwaters continue to rise.