5 Wildlife Parks In India That Remain Open In July For Monsoon Safaris

As the monsoon sweeps across India, most national parks and wildlife sanctuaries close their gates for the season. But that does not mean wildlife enthusiasts have to put their safari plans on hold. A handful of tiger reserves remain accessible through select tourism zones and buffer areas, offering visitors a chance to experience forests at their greenest and most vibrant.

From mist-covered landscapes to unique wildlife encounters, these destinations provide a different kind of jungle adventure during the rains. Here is the list of tiger reserves and wildlife destinations that remain open to visitors in July:

Also Read: Uttarakhand's Valley Of Flowers National Park Reopens: How To Reach, Best Time To Visit

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra

Located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, this tiger reserve is one of the best destinations for wildlife enthusiasts during July. The Navegaon, Moharli and Kolara zones are among the areas that remain open during the monsoon. The reserve is home to Bengal tigers, leopards, sloth bears, dholes and gaur. Wildlife sightings can be particularly rewarding in the immediate post-monsoon months, when the dense vegetation begins to clear.

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

Photo Credit: Pexels

Made famous by Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, Pench National Park spans Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and remains accessible through its buffer zones, including Turia and Khawasa, during the monsoon. The park is home to tigers, leopards, wild boar, sambar deer and civet cats. Mist-covered forests and blooming vegetation make it an attractive destination for photographers in July.

Satpura National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Satpura National Park offers a different wildlife experience altogether. Known as one of India's less-crowded tiger reserves, the Madhai buffer zone remains open during the monsoon season. Visitors may spot sloth bears, crocodiles, giant squirrels, hornbills and occasionally tigers. The park is ideal for those seeking a quieter and more immersive nature experience.

Also Read: Bihar To Get Its First Treetop Walkway At Patna Zoo, What Travellers Should Know

Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh

Located near the India-Nepal border, Dudhwa National Park allows partial access to limited buffer areas, such as Kishanpur, during the monsoon season. While it is particularly popular for eco-tourism, nature walks and visits to nearby villages, wildlife viewing remains a major attraction. The park is known for its tigers, elephants, swamp deer and rich birdlife.

Nagarhole National Park, Karnataka

The Kabini and Nanchhi Gate areas of Nagarhole National Park, part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve in Karnataka, remain open during the monsoon season and offer excellent opportunities to spot tigers, elephants, leopards, and even the rare black panther. The park is especially beautiful during the monsoon, when the forest is at its greenest and most vibrant.