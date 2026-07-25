Delhi Is Planning 2 New Elevated Flyovers To Ease Traffic Congestion

The Delhi government is planning two new flyovers in the northeast and west Delhi districts to reduce traffic congestion. If approved, the projects are expected to ease heavy traffic congestion and reduce travel time for commuters. Among the two proposed elevated flyovers, each around 5 kilometres long, is one connecting Britannia Chowk to the Outer Ring Road via Shakur Basti Railway Station and another running over the Karawal Nagar drain, connecting Ankur Enclave to Gokulpuri Metro Station, PTI reported.

The Britannia Chowk corridor has been proposed after repeated complaints from residents and recommendations from Delhi Traffic Police to handle the current congestion along the corridor. The area, which serves as a vital link between West Delhi, North-West Delhi, North and Central Delhi, is densely populated and lined with markets, restaurants, residential buildings, and metro stations that lead to heavy pedestrian and traffic congestion.

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Hence, the flyover is proposed to reduce pressure on the existing Britannia Chowk flyover and provide quicker access between connecting neighbourhoods.

The second proposed flyover is expected to connect Ankur Enclave with Gokulpuri Metro Station. The proposal came after residents of Karawal Nagar, Dayalpur, Sonia Vihar, and nearby colonies struggled due to narrow and encroached roads to commute. It only got worse during peak hours.

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The elevated corridor is expected to offer commuters a faster route and reduce traffic congestion.

Alongside the two elevated flyovers, the PWD is also planning a 1.8 km cable-stayed bridge between Azadpur and Delhi University North Campus as a part of its wider Ring Road decongestion plan.