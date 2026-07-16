Woman Run Over By Speeding Dumper In Delhi, Driver Flees: Police

In another horrific road accident in the national Capital, a woman was killed on the spot after being run over by a speeding loaded dumper truck on the Budh Vihar-Kanjhawala Road in Outer Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Personnel from Delhi's Aman Vihar Police Station, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the spot and, after considerable effort, carefully recovered the body and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the impact of the accident was so severe that the victim's body was badly crushed and was initially difficult to identify.

The woman who died has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of the capital's Rohini area.

After removing the body from the road, police restored the flow of traffic.

The Aman Vihar Police have seized the dumper truck involved in the accident and launched a detailed investigation. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The fatal incident came to light a day after a Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle while regulating traffic near the Singhu border, police said.

Last week, Delhi Police arrested the driver of a Mercedes car in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 29-year-old scooty rider near the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi, officials said.

The accident took place on July 5 near the Foot Over Bridge at the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the GTK Bypass stretch towards ISBT. Police said they received information about a road accident in which a scooty rider had sustained serious injuries. The victim was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim who died was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the investigation gained momentum after a PCR caller informed officers that a Mercedes car bearing registration number HR-51BT-6304 had hit the scooty before fleeing the spot.

"The vehicle was traced, and after serving notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act to the registered owner, it was revealed that Ansh Pratap Singh was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident," Delhi Police had said.

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