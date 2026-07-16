Delhi Cop Installing Speed Monitoring Device Gets Killed By Speeding Car

A Delhi traffic police head constable was killed after being hit by a speeding car on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place at around 6 pm at the Singhu border in outer north Delhi when the policeman, Amit, was installing an on-duty speed monitoring machine near a traffic booth. The driver then fled the scene.

Amit, a resident of Sonipat in neighbouring Haryana, was immediately rushed by his colleagues to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

"It is with deep regret that Head Constable Amit, posted in the Traffic Unit at Singhu Border, has passed away in a hit-and-run incident. He is survived by his wife and two children," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The accused was arrested within hours, and the vehicle was seized.

Multiple teams were formed to trace the vehicle and arrest the driver.

The investigators examined CCTV footage from the area and gathered technical and forensic evidence to establish the sequence of events and track the vehicle's movement before and after the incident.