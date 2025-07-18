On CCTV, 2 People Tossed Into Air As Speeding Car Hits Them In Delhi

Two people were flung into the air after they were rammed by a speeding car in Delhi this evening. The pedestrians were crossing the road when the sedan hit them from behind. The disturbing moment was captured on CCTV in the national capital's Rohini area.

The victims were thrown several metres away due to the impact. Moments later, one of them was seen trying to get up as passersby ran to catch the driver of the car, which had vanished before it could be caught.

The video shows the car slowing down for a second before speeding away, leaving the injured behind.

The victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is not known yet.

The Delhi Police has taken note of the CCTV footage and launched a hunt for the driver. Authorities have also appealed to the public for any leads that could help in identifying the vehicle and the person behind the wheel.

This incident highlights the growing concern over rash driving and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws in the national capital.