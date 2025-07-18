US Faces 70-80% Drop In Indian Students As Visa Crisis Deepens: Report

US Universities have witnessed a steep drop in Indian student arrivals. Amid the Trump administration's ongoing crisis with international students, education consultants in Hyderabad have noted that outbound traffic has dipped by 70 per cent. The dip stems from the ongoing freeze in visa appointment slots and sudden spike in visa rejection rates.

"By this time usually, most students are done with their visa interviews and are preparing to fly. This year, we're still refreshing the portal every day hoping for a slot to open. It's the worst in years," Sanjeev Rai from Hyderabad Overseas Consultant told the Times of India.

US authorities had promised that visa slots would be released in phases, however there is a lot of obscurity, leaving students anxious. Moreover, students who manage to book slots have not been able to receive confirmation, Ankit Jain from Window Overseas Education Consultancy said, adding that the only logical reason for slots being open without confirming bookings could be the US testing the system.

As a result, students are exploring other countries for education, "I really could not wait. I might just lose out on a year. It looks like a dead end at this point, hence I decided to withdraw my application," said a 23-year-old, who is now exploring Germany for a master's in automotive engineering.

Arvind Manduva from I20 Fever consultancy said that, "If slots aren't released in the next few days, thousands of dreams will be shattered. We are seeing about an 80% drop. We're getting panic calls every day from students and their parents."

Another issue arising is that students who had applied as early as March and secured interview appointments are now facing an unusually high rejection rate. "Many students who usually would have had smooth approvals are being turned away. Their social media was also clean. The only reason that everyone seems to be receiving is 214B," Jain added.

Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act is a common reason for visa denials. It is given when the applicant does not demonstrate sufficient ties to their home country to prove that they would return home after the visit.

Ravi Lothumalla from US Admission, an immigration consulting firm in Dallas, Texas said that this is not a new process, and the rules, vetting, and scrutiny had been in place for years, and has just been implemented now.

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad has said that slots have resumed and has advised students to check the embassy or website for appointment availability. "We're working to fully vet visa applicants to ensure they do not intend to harm America or our interests, and that they credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms of their admission. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and to anticipate additional processing time for these visa categories," said a spokesperson from the US Consulate General Hyderabad.

Last year India had overtaken China to send over 3.3 lakh students to the United States.

According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as of January 1, 2024, over 11.6 lakh Indian students were studying in higher education institutions abroad and the number for Europe as a destination had steadily been rising.

