Delhi Man, On Way To Distribute His Wedding Card, Dies As Car Catches Fire

A man, who was on his way to distribute invitation cards for his wedding, died after the car he was travelling in caught fire in Delhi on Saturday night. The incident took place near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur.

According to the police, the victim burned to death inside the car.

Visuals of the incident site show the Wagon R completely charred - especially the driver's side.

The victim, a resident of Nawada in Greater Noida, was to get married on February 14, officials said.

"He went out to distribute his wedding invitation cards in the afternoon. When he did not return till late evening, we tried calling him but his phone was switched off. Around 11-11:30, the police called us saying there was an accident and Anil is in hospital," the victim's elder brother Sumit said.

According to the victim's brother-in-law, Yogesh, he and Anil used to work together.

"Anil was to marry my sister on February 14...We got to know about his death last night. We still don't know how the car caught fire," he said.

The cause behind the blaze is not yet known.

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and the investigation is underway, officials said.

