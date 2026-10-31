On CCTV, Boy, 8, Thrashes Girl, 6, With Stones, Flower Pot In Haryana School

A Class 3 student thrashed a kindergarten girl with stones and a flower pot inside a school classroom in Haryana's Panchkula, leaving her critically injured.

The incident took place on October 28 at the Sanskriti Model School.

A disturbing video showed the eight-year-old boy dragging the kindergartener inside a classroom and banging her head on the desk twice before throwing her on the ground and kicking her. He then repeatedly attacked the six-year-old girl with stones and a flower pot. The girl subsequently lost consciousness and lay in a pool of blood.

The boy, however, did not stop and continued to drag the victim and kick her.

After nearly one and a half minutes, the boy left the classroom.

When the girl's parents arrived to pick her up from the school, the accused boy reportedly took them to her and told them, "Aapki bacchi yaha padi hai (Your daughter is lying here)."

They then rushed the girl to a nearby Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where she received initial treatment. However, due to the critical nature of her injuries, she was referred to the PGI Chandigarh, where she is reported to be in a serious condition.

Subsequently, police began an investigation and are questioning the parents of the accused boy to understand the circumstances under which a child of such a young age committed a horrific act.

According to the victim's uncle, the accused boy thrashed her after she allegedly told him that she would complain about him to school teachers.

"The boy had shown aggressive behaviour in the past. He had several complaints against him, including for hitting dogs," he said.

The incident has also raised serious questions regarding child safety and the oversight of the school administration.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda formed a committee to investigate the incident and assured the victim's family that they are taking the matter "very seriously". He also asserted that strict action would be taken against anyone found negligent.

"No compromise on the safety of children will be tolerated, and appropriate action will be taken," he said.