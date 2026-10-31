Noodles 'Too Spicy', 3 Men Thrash Fast-Food Shop Staff In Bengaluru

Most people handle extra-spicy noodles by asking for some water, ordering cold drinks or requesting a milder plate. At most, they scream at the staff and demand a refund. But three allegedly drunk men near Bengaluru's Electronic City decided to thrash and badly injure the staff of the roadside stall when they found their noodles to be too spicy.

The incident took place on Thursday at Doddathoguru in South Bengaluru. The accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, picked a fight with the fast-food shop staff over the noodles being too spicy. The argument soon escalated into a violent assault.

The accused allegedly pushed the victims to the ground, kicked them and attacked them repeatedly. A bystander who rushed to their rescue was also chased and assaulted. The incident was captured on mobile phones by locals.

The victims have been identified as Deepak Thapa, Hema and Lakshmi Lama, all natives of Assam, who were allegedly attacked by Nagaraj, Chandru and Devaraj, natives of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district.

A case has been registered at the Electronic City Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

