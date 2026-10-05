Inside <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Winner Avinash Mishra's First Mumbai Home, Bought After A 10-Year Wait

Avinash Mishra clinched the winner's trophy on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, defeating finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani (Orry) in the grand finale.

The television actor took home the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, a trip to Europe, and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car after weeks of performing challenging stunts. The top three finalists were also awarded bikes.

Avinash's win comes months after he reached another personal milestone by purchasing his first home in Mumbai. The actor, who said he had waited nearly 10 years to own a house in the city, later offered fans a tour of his new residence.

During the house tour, Avinash revealed that Pinterest played a major role in designing the interiors. He said he took inspiration from the platform for several elements of the house, including the placement of candles, wall decor and the design of a wall near the dining space.

On Instagram, he wrote, "Om Namah Shivay. Finally... apna ghar in Mumbai! 10 saal lage... and now I can proudly say - we made it. 10 years of hard work, patience and faith. Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the...Kaise hoga? Kya hoga? Kab hoga?Kya main is sheher mein survive kar paunga?"

He then added, "Par Bhagwaan hum sabki life ki screenplay perfect timing aur perfect climax ke saath likhte hain.Toh bas apna kaam honestly karte raho... baaki sab woh dekh lenge. Ye sab kuch main apne mummy-papa ke pyaar aur support ki wajah se kar paya hoon. Grateful beyond words."

"Thanks to my brother for always being the backbone of our family.And bhabhi, for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. Aur dil se thank you to all of you for your constant love and support."

Avinash said that the seating area in the living room required the most planning. Two walls around the sofa were designed to complement the space. He also showed a throw that he had bought during a visit to Abu Dhabi and recalled how someone at home had once mistaken it for a towel left out to dry.

Another feature Avinash highlighted was the view from his living room window. He said he could see parts of Malad, Gandhi Nagar, Borivali and Andheri from his home and particularly enjoyed looking at the city lights at night.

Avinash has also set aside a separate room as his personal studio and workspace. The room houses his laptop, DJ equipment and music system. Calling it one of the most peaceful spaces in his home, the actor revealed that he also keeps sticky notes on the wall to remind himself of pending tasks.

As he lives alone, Avinash has opted for a functional kitchen with basic essentials, including his protein supplies. In contrast, he has paid greater attention to the ambience of his bedroom, installing mood lighting behind the bed. Similar lighting has also been used in the washroom.

During the tour, Avinash also spoke about reaching a milestone on YouTube. He revealed that his channel had received a Silver Creator Award and said his next goals were to reach one million subscribers and earn the Gold Creator Award. He credited his followers for supporting his journey and helping him reach the milestone.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avinash Mishra Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 lakh And A Luxury Car