Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Opens Up About Choosing A Child-Free Life With Husband Nicholai Sachdev

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opened up about not having children and why she feels it is a “good” parenting decision itself. The actor, who has appeared in several South Indian films over the years, challenged the belief that every married couple must have children.

During an interview with Behindwoods, the actor spoke about her decision and shared, “I have already made it clear that I do not want children. It is not because I cannot have children. It is because I do not want children. It is a clear and firm decision for me.”

Varalaxmi, who married businessman and art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in 2024, revealed that her husband also shares the same view. The actor also stressed that parenting is a huge responsibility and shouldn't happen just because society expects it. “Before having a child, you should ask yourself whether you are ready to take complete responsibility for raising that child. If you are not ready for that responsibility, then deciding not to have children is better. I believe that is also a responsible parenting decision,” she explained.

Speaking about the family she already shares with Nicholai, Varalaxmi said she treats Nicholai's daughter from his first marriage with the same affection she would give her own child. “We already have a daughter from his (Nicholai's) previous marriage. I will always look at her like that,” she shared. The actor also considers their dogs part of the family. “We have two puppies, and I raise them as my children,” she added.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev's Relationship

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev had been friends for years before getting engaged in March 2024. Later, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Thailand in July 2024, followed by a wedding reception in Chennai.

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