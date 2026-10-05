<i>Sigma</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut Falls Flat

Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma has had a slow start at the box office.

What's Happening

The action-crime thriller, which opened in theatres on October 2, failed to see any improvement in its earnings on the first Sunday, collecting Rs 1.50 crore nett in India on Day 3.

The film, which stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, has earned Rs 5.35 crore nett in India after three days. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 6.10 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Sigma recorded 23.6 per cent overall occupancy across 1,753 shows on Sunday.

The film registered 149,651 footfalls on Day 3, taking its total footfall count to 515,512.

The film began its theatrical run with Rs 2.35 crore nett on Friday. It recorded 31.1 per cent occupancy across 1,813 shows on its opening day.

The collection dropped to Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday. The film was screened across 1,802 shows and registered 22.6 per cent occupancy.

Its earnings remained unchanged on Sunday despite the weekend, with the film once again collecting Rs 1.50 crore.

The Tamil version remained the primary contributor to Sigma's domestic collection on Day 3. It earned Rs 95 lakh from 893 shows, recording 27 per cent overall occupancy.

The Telugu version collected Rs 55 lakh from 860 shows, with occupancy at 20 per cent.

The Tamil 2D version registered 37.95 per cent overall occupancy on Sunday. Afternoon shows recorded the highest occupancy at 47.25 per cent, followed by morning shows at 31.75 per cent.

Evening and night screenings registered 31 per cent and 26.17 per cent occupancy, respectively.

The Telugu 2D version recorded 17.80 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows registered 15.70 per cent occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows recorded 17.10 per cent, 18.70 per cent and 11.20 per cent, respectively.

Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest contributor to Sigma's Sunday earnings, generating Rs 95 lakh. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 60 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 9 lakh.

Kerala added Rs 5 lakh, while the remaining Indian markets contributed Rs 1 lakh. The combined state-wise gross collection for Sunday stood at Rs 1.70 crore.

About Sigma

Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's first film as a director. The filmmaker is the son of Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The film features Sundeep Kishan as Guru and Faria Abdullah as Sam, while Sampath Raj plays Kotlapatti Veerayya Reddy.

Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt and Anbu Thasan are also part of the cast.