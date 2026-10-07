<i>Sigma</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Feature Shows Little Growth

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut, Sigma, opened hasn't shown significant growth since its release. After five days, the film minted Rs 6.98 crore so far in India, while the gross stood at Rs 7.93 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Sigma collected a net of ₹0.79 crore across 1,439 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹7.93 crore and total India net collections to ₹6.98 crore so far.

Released on October 2, the film opened its collection with Rs 2.35 crore in India. The numbers were followed by Rs 1.50 crore and 1.50 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday.

On the release day, Jason received a loud shout-out from his father.

During his roadshow on Friday, the actor-politician proudly lifted a framed picture of Jason from Sigma and showed it to the crowds.

In the video shared online, a party volunteer is seen handing Vijay a framed photograph of his son Jason Sanjay. Vijay took it and lifted it above his head for the crowd to see.

While Vijay was in Madhurandhagam for the roadshow, other members of the family gathered at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai for the first-day-first-show of Sigma.

Earlier, Jason Sanjay had opened up about how he expected his father to respond after watching the film. Speaking to Pearle Maaney, Jason said Vijay is not someone who gives an immediate reaction and usually takes some time to process what he has seen before sharing his thoughts.

"My dad is usually a quiet person. He takes his time. If I ask a question, he'll take 10 seconds to respond. I think you need more time to analyse the film. But he'll like the film. He'll be proud," he said.

Sigma features Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in lead roles alongside Sampath Raj, Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and Magalakshmi Sudarsanan. The film is produced by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions.