Revanth Reddy Orders Probe Into Farmhouse Linked To KCR, His Party Hits Back

A fresh political confrontation erupted in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday over land records and Section 22-A prohibited properties, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordering an inquiry into land linked to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. In response, the BRS has mounted counter-allegations against the chief minister's family.

During the Assembly debate, Reddy alleged that KCR and members of his extended family collectively held about 440 acres across nine districts, 24 mandals, and 31 villages.

Citing the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act, he questioned whether the holdings exceeded permissible limits and directed revenue officials to examine the records.

"Is the 700-acre farmhouse under your control or not? Chandrashekar Rao must answer this today," Reddy said, directing the Revenue Department and the concerned Collector to issue a notice to KCR and establish how much land had been purchased and how much was actually available.

Reddy further claimed that 388 acres should be under government control and ordered officials to determine who was in possession. He said that if the land was established as government land or otherwise recoverable under law, it would be taken over and distributed among 800 Dalit families.

"I am issuing this order, Mr Speaker," Reddy said, while directing the Revenue Department and senior officials to initiate the process.

The Chief Minister's allegations were met with a sharp counterattack from BRS floor leader and former minister T Harish Rao, who alleged that members of the Reddy family collectively owned around 308 acres. Harish said documents available with his party showed 175 acres in one village, while further claims concerned Kondareddypally.

He challenged Reddy to explain the alleged holdings.

"If records are pulled for the entire state, who knows what will come out?" Harish said, according to his remarks in the House.

K Kavitha, KCR's daughter and TRS president, also demanded a CBI inquiry into the landholdings cited by Reddy. She said she would surrender even "a single square yard" if it was found to be in excess of the land declared in her election affidavit.

The exchange comes amid a wider political battle over Telangana's Section 22-A prohibited lands list, with the BRS demanding an independent probe into alleged irregularities. KTR has separately sought a judicial inquiry into the issue.