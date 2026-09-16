Telangana Man Bites Off Wife's Nose After She Refuses To Return Home

A shocking incident was reported in Kotapalli mandal of Telangana's Mancherial district, where a man allegedly bit his wife's nose during a quarrel after she refused to return to their married home.

The incident took place on Monday at the woman's parental residence. The victim, identified as Mamata, sustained a severe injury to her nose, with a portion of it reportedly severed in the attack. She was given initial medical treatment and later shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for further treatment.

Mamata, a resident of the mandal headquarters, had married Enagandla Manichander, a resident of Mallampet village, around nine years ago. The couple has two daughters.

The couple had reportedly been facing marital differences for some time. Around ten days before the attack a dispute broke out between the couple and as a result, Mamata left her husband's home and had been staying at her parents' house. Manichander allegedly wanted her to return to their matrimonial home and had repeatedly asked her to do so. However, she reportedly declined to return.

On Monday, Manichander allegedly went to his in-laws' house and got into an argument with Mamata's father, Narayana. During the altercation, he allegedly attacked Narayana with a wooden stick, causing a serious head injury and heavy bleeding.

When Mamata intervened to stop the assault, Manichander allegedly attacked her as well and bit her nose forcefully. The attack resulted in a portion of her nose being severed.

Family members and others present at the scene reportedly arranged for Mamata to receive medical attention. She was subsequently shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

Kotapalli Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar confirmed that a case had been registered against the accused husband and that further investigation is underway.