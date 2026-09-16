Revanth Reddy Targets BRS, Orders Probe Into KCR Family Land

The Telangana Assembly on Wednesday yet again witnessed a furious speech by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who launched a sharp attack on the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with allegations concerning landholdings linked to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family.

Speaking during the debate on the 22-A prohibited properties list, Reddy alleged that the BRS had conspired to stall the session because several contentious issues were expected to come up for discussion, including alleged plundering of government lands, fee reimbursement, drought-related concerns and alleged occult rituals involving certain individuals.

In a politically charged address, Reddy described the Nizam of Hyderabad as "one of the best rulers" and praised the administrative and developmental legacy of the Hyderabad State.

"Nizam, as a cautious ruler, is one of the best rulers. Leaving aside the Razakar movement for the last 10-12 years, for over 200 plus years, the Nizam government was a great statesman and a great administrator who provided wonderful governance,'' said the Chief Minister.

Reddy claimed that land revenue and taxation during the Nizam's rule provided resources for major public works, saying the historical institutions established during that period continued to serve people decades later.

The Chief Minister then shifted his focus to the BRS leadership, particularly former Chief Minister KCR and his extended family. Reddy announced an inquiry into alleged landholdings connected with KCR's farmhouse and claimed that the government had identified substantial properties held by members of the former chief minister's family and associates.

"I am ordering an inquiry into the lands of KCR's farmhouse," Reddy said, adding that if the holdings were found to violate the law, the government would take possession and distribute eligible land to Dalits.

The government's figures cited in the Assembly by the Chief Minister put the alleged combined holdings by KCR and his extended family members at around 440 acres spread across 9 districts, 24 mandals and 31 villages.

The Monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly which started on September 7 has witnessed disruption, culminating in the suspension of 22 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session. The leader of the opposition and BRS chief KCR has abstained from attending the assembly amid the Congress demanding his resignation for not attending the session.

KCR last appeared in the assembly in December 2025 and the ruling party including the chief minister has been questioning his absence from the house.