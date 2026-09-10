Revanth Reddy Targets KCR Over 'Purification' Row, Calls For Social Boycott

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive probe into the series of incidents involving alleged abuse of Assembly Speaker G Prasad Kumar, clashes between BRS MLAs and police, and the controversy over an alleged "purification" ritual at BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's farmhouse.

Reddy said the government would take strict action against those behind the incidents and those who took part.

He said the law, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act wherever applicable, would be used against the offenders.

The Chief Minister launched a strong attack on BRS supremo and leader of the opposition, KCR, accusing him of encouraging a caste-based and "feudal" mindset.

He said Dalit groups had held a protest at KCR's farmhouse peacefully and democratically and questioned why the former chief minister did not invite them for talks.

CM said the alleged "purification" of the place after Dalits had visited it was an insult to the community.

"If they purify the ground where Dalits walked, how will they cleanse the deep-seated untouchability in their own minds?" Revanth Reddy asked.

In a politically charged speech, the Chief Minister went a step further and spoke of the possibility of a social boycott of the family, saying such a response could make those responsible understand the pain caused by caste discrimination.

Reddy also made a sharp comparison with some of the country's worst terror attacks while condemning the alleged behavior inside the Assembly.

Referring to Ajmal Kasab, the Parliament attack and the Pulwama attack on security personnel, he questioned how elected representatives could use what he described as extreme and provocative language against the Speaker and Assembly officials.

"Are we truly living in a democracy, or are they behaving like monsters from the Stone Age?" he asked.

The Chief Minister blamed former CM KCR and the BRS for deliberately disrupting the Assembly to avoid debates on issues such as the Dharani portal, alleged education-sector irregularities, and 22-A land matters.

He said the BRS was afraid that a detailed debate would expose alleged irregularities during its decade in power.

He assured the Speaker that the entire government stood behind him and warned that political position or influence would not protect anyone found guilty.

"Telangana society will not tolerate such forces," Reddy said, calling for an end to caste discrimination, violence, and attacks on democratic institutions.