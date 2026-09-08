Leaders' Arrest Over Remarks On Speaker Triggers BRS vs Congress Fight

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that its MLCs Naveen Reddy and Tata Madhu were illegally arrested, after police registered a case against them over alleged objectionable remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker.

The case was registered at Saifabad Police Station based on a complaint by the Speaker's OSD Pollepalli Venkatesham. Police invoked Sections 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, alleging that the MLCs used derogatory remarks, including references to the Speaker's caste.

Several Dalit Congress MLAs and MLCs alleged that BRS MLC Thatha Madhusudan made derogatory remarks against Speaker Prasad Kumar.

Scores of Congress workers and Dalit activists on Tuesday marched towards BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse at Erravelli, demanding an apology over the comments.

The arrests came amid a political confrontation after Congress alleged that the two MLCs used abusive language against the Speaker during a BRS protest march outside the Assembly on Monday.

Meanwhile, BRS Legislature Party issued a session-line whip to its Legislative Council members, directing them to attend the Council session without fail and follow the party's instructions.

Earlier, BRS MLA and Deputy Floor Leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav approached the Telangana High Court after BRS legislators were allegedly stopped by police from entering the Assembly premises.

The High Court directed police not to prevent BRS legislators from entering the Assembly, observing that any violation of Assembly rules falls within the Speaker's domain and not that of the police. The court also directed the DGP to identify police officials responsible for the incident and take strict action. The matter has been posted for September 21.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the arrests were politically motivated.

"Despite the High Court's clear directions yesterday, you deliberately filed 'fake cases' today and arrested Tata Madhu and Naveen Reddy. This shows your regard for courts and the law," KTR said in a post on X.

KTR also alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its election guarantees and accused it of resorting to arrests and detentions.

"If you claim all 420 promises will be implemented, all BRS MLCs and MLAs will voluntarily offer themselves for arrest. We are ready. Are you?" he said.

He further sought action over the alleged manhandling of BRS MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy during Monday's protest.

The developments have intensified the political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BRS during the ongoing Assembly session.