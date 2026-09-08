Delhi Tragedy: Building Owner Retired From Air Force, Runs Shop In Gurugram

A Delhi court has sent 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, the owner of the building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, to 14 days' judicial custody. His wife, Urmila Gupta, 75, has also been sent to judicial custody for two weeks, while their son, Mahesh Gupta, will remain in police custody for a couple of days.

The building was 50 years old. The Gupta family had it repaired and turned it into a paying-guest facility to leverage the area's proximity to Delhi University. However, their bid to turn an opportunity into hard cash proved costly for seven people, who died in the incident.

The building was registered in Urmila Gupta's name. Hariram Gupta and Mahesh Gupta managed it.

The electricity connection for two of the five storeys was registered in Hariram's name.

Hariram Gupta runs a hardware and paint shop. Before becoming a businessman, he retired as a sergeant from the Indian Air Force.

Also read: High Rent, Congestion: In Delhi's Satya Niketan Where Sunlight Is A Luxury

The building collapsed as construction work was underway in the basement.

Rainwater also flooded the basement.

After the structure collapsed, the Guptas fled from their home in Gurugram.

He was arrested in Bhiwadi.

Students had started living in the hostel in August.

The Gupta family had allegedly made the occupants of the hostel sign rental agreements that prioritised their interests over the students'.

"The PG authorities are not responsible for any casualties or risk to me (student)," a line buried deep in the agreement's fine print read.

Also read: Collapsed Delhi Hostel's Rent Agreement Left Owner With Zero Responsibility

Police will question Mahesh to find out who made the students sign the one-sided agreement.

They will also find out if the Gupta family owns other buildings that double as hostels.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

In a post on X, the chief minister said she attended a joint review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on PG regulations in Delhi.

She announced that a committee led by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood will review existing PG regulations.

"The committee will also explore ways to increase student accommodation through universities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," she added.

Five Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials have been suspended in connection with the building collapse.