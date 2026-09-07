"Bengalis Will Eat Meat": State BJP On Dhirendra Shastri's Durga Puja Remark

A day after Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri questioned the consumption of non-vegetarian food by Bengalis during Durga Puja, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya rejected Shastri's appeal and said that he has no right to decide what Bengalis will consume during the festival.

Shastri, who was denied permission to hold religious events in West Bengal during the Trinamool regime, was recently welcomed by the BJP government with great fanfare. On Sunday, during a pravachan (religious or spiritual discourse) in Howrah, he appealed for a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food near Durga idols during the festive period and urged Hindus in Bengal to observe Navaratri.

Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, said that even if it is not possible to install a Durga idol at home or in the neighbourhood, one should still worship the goddess with devotion and sincerity, adhering to the prescribed rituals.

"Who wants the sale of non-vegetarian food to stop? Please indicate this by turning on the lights of your mobile phones. This message needs to reach every person in West Bengal, and the government needs to be made aware of this issue. Meat and liquor shops in West Bengal should remain closed during Durga Puja," Shastri said.

"Those who consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja are impious," Shastri added.

Shastri's comments sparked intense discussion among the residents of Bengal, with many on social media calling the remarks an attack on dietary habits and the long-standing cultural heritage of Bengalis.

Amid the row, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said that Shastri comes from "another world" and Bengalis should not be concerned about his remarks.

"Bageshwar Baba comes from another 'dunia'. Bageswar Baba has no right to decide what the people of Bengal will eat and what not. Bengalis will eat fish and meat. Vivekananda has spoken in favour of Bengalis consuming meat and fish. We have great respect for Bageswar Baba, but Bengalis should not be concerned about his comment," Bhattacharya said.

Opposition leaders too have reacted to the controversy, condemning Shastri's comments.

"If someone from outside comes and sets everything right, what will happen to the freedom of the people of Bengal? Durga Puja committees will worship as people want. They will follow the rules. Where does Baba Bageshwar come into this?" said Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy.

"What Bengalis will eat during Durgapuja cannot be fixed by any BJP Baba. We will not allow that to happen," said Suman Roy Chowdhury, spokesperson, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee.

