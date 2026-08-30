No Food Discussion, No Fatwas: VHP On Reports Of Satvik Food On Durga Puja

The right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad has denied reports that claimed that they are asking Bengalis follow a satvik vegetarian diet during the Durga Puja. The advice, they said, was about the puja themes and general cleanliness at the puja grounds. The clarification came amid a raging ongoing discussion on social media on the matter.

Amiya Sarkar, secretary of VHP's eastern region, said for the last two or three days, a section of media and social media is spreading misinformation about a meeting held on August 26 with Durga Puja organisers.

At the meeting, he said the discussion was only about following Satvik rituals.

"The VHP wants to make it clear that it is not against theme-based Durga Puja. Neither did we discuss this (food) issue during that meeting," he said. "We wish to clarify that we have issued no such directive. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad does not issue fatwas," he added.

The VHP, he said, only requested the Puja organisers that themes chosen for the Durga Puja pandals not be "against the Indian culture, its spirituality and national morale. Religious sentiments should not be hurt".

Sarkar also said the VHP "has already made its stand clear that there should be no ban on veg or non-veg food habits".

"We want the vicinity in and around the Durga puja pandals be kept clean. Food stalls should maintain cleanliness," he added.

Union Minister and West Bengal's former state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said: "The VHP is an independent organisation that can give you the clarification on what they said. I know Durga pujas are organised around themes for a long time in Bengal. The VHP has also said Puja and themes should be different. Everyone makes an effort to ensure that the rituals for the Puja are carried out. Of course, practices for this have already been in progress".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: "Durga Puja is Bengal's identity. This is the culture and tradition of our Bengal. During Durga Puja, while performing rituals, sacrifices are offered, and non-vegetarian food is consumed. Non-vegetarian food means there is a demand for mutton."

He also added an anecdote. "A few days ago in Delhi, I was asked by a colleague, 'Dada, are you veg or non-veg?' I said, 'I am everything.' Because we eat vegetables, and we eat fish as well," he added.

"Durga Puja is a sensitive issue, so everyone should be cautious before making any comments. Durga puja is the beauty of Bengal, in which everyone can participate... It is our practice that no-one eats non-veg food inside puja pandals," said Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh.