"Trivialising" Goddess: BJP's 11-Handed Durga Ad Sparks Fresh Row In Bengal

A print advertisement for a BJP programme on the occasion of Durga Puja has sparked a massive row in West Bengal, providing much ammunition to the opposition Trinamool Congress. In face of Trinamool attack and public outrage erupting on social media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has apologised.

The advertisement at the heart of the controversy was for a festival, "Milan Mela" which will be held on September 7. But what has upset the state is the image of the Goddess, which has 11 arms instead of 10.

The Trinamool has said that it is yet another example of the BJP's ignorance and disrespect for the state's culture. The BJp, it said, "trivialising" the Goddess and the festival that's nothing less than Bengal's heartbeat.

"So now, according to the @BJP4Bengal government, Maa Durga has 11 hands... Since when does Maa Durga have 11 hands? And who thought it was acceptable to represent her this way... From their leaders to the Chief Minister, this repeated mishandling of Maa Durga and Bengal's cultural traditions is deeply insulting!" read a post by the Trinamool on social media platform X.

"Maa's homecoming is sacred to millions of Bengalis. Yet a government that claims to speak for Bengal seems increasingly disconnected from Bengali culture, traditions and the festivals that define Bengal's identity," read the post that ended with "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH".

"I apologise for the wrong government advertisement depicting Maa Durga with 11 hands instead of 10. We will be more careful and also have warned the officials," said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.



The festival the BJP was announcing will be held on Mahalaya - it would be the only festival held by the government. The Chief Minister explained the matter at a press conference today saying unlike the erstwhile Trinamool government, the new government will not host a Durga Puja carnival.

"We will instead hold the largest programme at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya. There will be drones, fireworks and the entire programme will be 4 hours long. We will also hold roadshows," said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, underscoring that it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

A separate programme, he said, will be held at Digha. "Six towns will have cultural programme. Four Ganga ghats in Kolkata will be decked up for pujo... We will uphold the Bengali culture this Durga Puja," he added.

