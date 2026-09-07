Nandigram Bypoll On October 6. Suvendu Adhikari Had Vacated This Seat

The Election Commission on Monday announced by-polls to two West Bengal assembly constituencies - Rejinagar and Nandigram - with polling scheduled for October 6 and counting of votes on October 9.

The by-polls have been necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and AJUP founder Humayun Kabir vacated the Nandigram and Rejinagar seats, respectively.

The poll process will begin with the issue of the gazette notification on September 9.

The last date for filing of nominations is September 16. Scrutiny will be held on September 17 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till September 19, the EC said in a release.

The entire election process will be completed by October 11, it said.

Adhikari, who led the BJP to its maiden government in West Bengal, contested and won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in the April elections.

He defeated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in her Bhabanipur stronghold by 15,105 votes and subsequently chose to retain the seat, resigning as the MLA from Nandigram. He had also defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 assembly polls.

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Kabir, a former TMC leader who floated the outfit after his expulsion from the party, had won both Rejinagar and Naoda in the 2026 assembly elections.

The EC said continuous updation of electoral rolls would continue till the last date of filing nominations, subject to applications received up to 10 days before the nomination deadline.

EVMs and VVPATs will be used at all polling stations, a Commission official said.

The EPIC card will remain the principal identification document, though voters can also use Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport and other documents specified by the EC, the release said.

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