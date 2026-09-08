Gift Amid Grief: Delhi Building Collapse Victim's Family Donates His Corneas

The family of 19-year-old Arpit, who was killed in the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, has decided to donate his corneas, giving the gift of sight to others amid the tragedy, family members said.



Overwhelmed by the loss of their young son, Arpit's family took the selfless decision to donate his corneas, ensuring that a part of him could help someone see the world even after his untimely death.



Arpit, a second-year student of Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharam College, was among the seven people killed after the building housing a boys' paying guest accommodation collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday.



He had returned to Delhi from his hometown in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning after spending Rakshabandhan with his family. His mother, who had earlier pleaded with him not to return to Delhi, was later admitted to AIIMS after losing consciousness upon seeing her son's body.



The family, while struggling to come to terms with the loss, chose to donate his corneas so that his death could bring the possibility of sight and hope to others.



Arpit's death left his friends and family devastated. His friends said he was looking forward to returning to college and had plans to attend a concert with them.



The building collapse occurred around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway. Twelve people were pulled out from the debris, of whom seven died.



The owner of the building, identified as Hariram Gupta, was apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, Delhi Police said.



Police have registered a case against the building owner and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

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