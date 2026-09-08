After Delhi Tragedy, Building Owners May Face Mandatory Structural Audits

Building owners in Delhi may soon have to submit structural audit reports and certify the safety of their properties before running PGs, nursing homes, schools and other establishments after the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan.

The Delhi government is drafting a policy to make structural audits and safety certification mandatory for old buildings used for public activity. The aim is to check whether commercial use or alterations put additional load on buildings or affect their structural safety.

The move comes after a five-storey building housing a men's PG collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people.

50-Year-Old Building Had No MCD Notice Or Complaint

The property at P-14, Satya Niketan, was around 50 years old. Officials have said the original structure dated back to the 1970s, while some part of the property was constructed in the 1990s.

The exact construction history and number of floors are being examined.

The building was not classified as dangerous, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD record has also come under scrutiny. The property had never been issued a notice or sealed, and no complaint regarding the building or construction activity had been received, according to officials.

Officials have also said the owner had paid property tax last year and conversion charges in 2007.

Repair Work Under Scanner

The building, known as 'Hostel Daze', housed a boys' PG accommodation. Repair work was being carried out in the basement when the building collapsed.

Preliminary information revealed that a pillar became unstable during the repair work, weakening the structure.

Water accumulation in the basement also triggered the collapse, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

The exact cause of the collapse is being investigated and a magisterial inquiry is underway.

The Mayor has also appealed to residents and property owners not to alter pillars, beams, columns, slabs or other structural components without expert advice and the required permissions.

Five MCD Officials Suspended

The MCD has suspended five officials following the collapse.

They include Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar.

Buildings With More Than Four Floors Under Watch

The Mayor has said construction in violation of building bye-laws, including buildings exceeding four floors, will invite action under the applicable rules.

Officials will also be held accountable in areas where unauthorised construction is found and where negligence in monitoring such activity is established.

The MCD has directed officials to ensure that construction is carried out strictly according to the sanctioned building plan and that prescribed safety standards are followed at construction sites.

Fresh Survey Of Dangerous, Dilapidated Buildings

The MCD has also directed officials to conduct a fresh survey of dangerous and dilapidated buildings across their respective areas.

The survey will identify structures that could pose a threat to residents and property.

The civic body has said action will be taken under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and other applicable rules wherever buildings are found to require intervention.

The focus, officials said, is to identify risks before an accident rather than act only after a building collapses.

PGs, Hostels Under Scanner

The Satya Niketan collapse has also triggered scrutiny of PGs and hostels across Delhi.

The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to collect details of PGs and hostels and submit them within a week.

The Delhi government has separately ordered inspections of nearby PGs and other buildings.

Centre's Plan For Older DDA Buildings

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has proposed safety audits of DDA buildings that are more than 50 years old.

Under the proposal, audits could be carried out at intervals of 10 years, five years and three years.

For new DDA buildings, a safety audit after 50 years is being considered.

A redevelopment fund is also being proposed so that reconstruction can be planned before buildings become severely dilapidated.