KTR Among 22 BRS MLAs Suspended From Telangana Assembly

Twenty two BRS legislators were on Wednesday suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the remainder of the monsoon session after they disrupted the proceedings of the House by raising slogans and entering the well of the House.

Soon after the House met, the BRS members raised slogans like 'we want justice'.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao gave an adjournment motion seeking debate on the alleged high-handedness of police against the party's women MLAs two days ago (when police stopped BRS MLAs at the assembly gate) and the alleged comments of some ruling Congress members wishing death of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS members refused to return to their seats despite repeated pleas by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The Speaker said he will examine if the BRS members submitted their demands in writing to him.

Vikramarka said he and other Congress leaders wished Chandrasekhar Rao a healthy and long life and a long career in public service.

He said the members should express their views from their seats and not behave in an intimading and aggressive manner.

Referring to media reports that BRS leaders carried out a purification by sprinkling turmeric water near KCR's farmhouse at Erravelly near here where Congress workers and Dalit activists held a protest on September 8 against BRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan's alleged abusive remarks against Speaker Prasad Kumar, he sought to know how long the BRS would insult the Dalits.

"We are not here to bear any more humiliation and insult. It's a question of self-respect. Come what may, let's stand for the self-respect of the individuals of the house and the society. More so, we cannot accept insult to you who is the Speaker," he said.

The Speaker announced the suspension of the BRS members after Sridhar Babu moved a motion for the same.

The BRS MLAs suspended include K T Rama Rao, Anil Jadhav, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Laxmi, K Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhkar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, P Sabita Indra Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, T Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, V Sunita Laxmareddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijayudu and K P Vivekananda.

The BRS's official strength in the 119-member assembly is 37.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)