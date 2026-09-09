<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Shalin Bhanot On Being Compared With Qazi Touqueer

The much-awaited season 20 of Bigg Boss has finally begun, and viewers are already settling in for a season packed with drama, controversies and unexpected twists. The contestants, too, wasted no time in bringing the entertainment, with the very first day witnessing emotional revelations, heated arguments and the beginnings of new bonds.

While some spoke about their personal lives and journeys, others found themselves caught in verbal spats as tensions began to surface. Amid all the chaos, one contestant who has already managed to grab eyeballs and go viral for his personality is singer Qazi Touqeer.

Qazi's recent clash with Yung DSA has drawn comparisons with Shalin Bhanot's much-talked-about confrontation with MC Stan during his Bigg Boss stint. Ultimately, when these comparisons reached Shalin himself, he shared a video wondering why his name continues to feature in discussions every time a new season of Bigg Boss begins. “Ye har baar jab Bigg Boss chalu hota hai toh main kahan se aa jata hoon? Main Bigg Boss 16 mein tha, par main har season mein kahin na kahin se jud hi jata hoon. Har ek season mein mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hain (Whenever there is a new season of Bigg Boss, how does my name come up? I was in Bigg Boss season 16. But in every season, my name is linked somehow. Why does that happen I do not know),” he expressed. “Even in Season 18, everyone was talking about me, and in Season 19 too. Now also they are saying someone else is Shalin. I am one and only! Please stop comparing me.”

Shalin was known for his larger-than-life personality inside the Bigg Boss house, often turning even the smallest situations into dramatic moments. Qazi appeared to display a similar side right from the first episode. From teasing Arishfa to later attempting to downplay Yung DSA's mistake, Qazi soon found himself at the centre of a heated exchange with the rapper.

The argument escalated as the two went back and forth, with Qazi eventually heard telling Yung DSA, “Baap pe mat jana (Don't bring my father into this),” even though the rapper had not mentioned Qazi's parents.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to stream daily on JioHotstar and airs on Colours.