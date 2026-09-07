"Blot On Democracy": KTR Slams Telangana Cops Over Action During Black Dress Protest

The opening day of the Telangana Assembly's monsoon session turned confrontational on Monday after BRS legislators wearing black T-shirts to protest the Congress government's 1,000-day rule were stopped by police at the Assembly gates, triggering a heated face-off and the detention of senior BRS leaders.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), former minister T Harish Rao and several party legislators were detained after police prevented them from entering the Assembly premises in black T-shirts bearing protest slogans. BRS legislators alleged that police used excessive force while stopping them.

Reacting to the detention, KTR launched a sharp attack on the Congress leadership on X, linking the incident to Rahul Gandhi's recent call to "smash patriarchy".

"Rahul Gandhi calls for smashing patriarchy, but here in Congress-run Telangana, the Congress police are smashing and thrashing our women MLAs, all because they were wearing black sarees? " KTR said.

He added his party leader and former Home Minister and MLA Sabithakka, saying she had "smashed patriarchy before even you understood politics".

"Shame on you all. Absolute disgrace," KTR posted, describing the alleged police action as "a blot on the Indian democracy".

He also questioned the restrictions surrounding black clothing, asking, "Is black allowed and only in the parliament?"

The BRS has alleged that its women legislators were manhandled during the confrontation. Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Laxma Reddy sustained a minor injury, while BRS leaders accused police of high-handedness.

The party has demanded action against those responsible and called for statewide protests over the incident.

The confrontation came amid a political battle over the Congress government's completion of 1,000 days in office.

BRS leaders have accused the government of failing to fulfil its electoral promises, while the ruling Congress has intensified its campaign against BRS president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao, demanding that he resign as MLA over his prolonged absence from Assembly proceedings.

Adding another issue to the charged session, BJP legislators moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on properties allegedly included in the prohibited list under Section 22-A.

With Congress, BRS and BJP all preparing to raise contentious issues, the assembly session is under a cloud of confrontation, with the Assembly gates becoming the first flashpoint of the political battle.