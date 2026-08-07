Run Over By Tractor, Ribs Shattered: Woman Claims "No Help" From Rapido After Accident

A Rapido bike taxi ride turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru woman. 32-year-old Sani Krishna took a Rapido bike to go to work on June 17. The bike was involved in a major accident and Krishna suffered multiple injuries.

She has accused Rapido of failing to provide adequate support after the accident left her with serious injuries and medical expenses exceeding Rs 20 lakh.

Krishna alleged that the accident occurred on June 17 near Bagmane Tech Park when the Rapido bike she was travelling on crashed while attempting to overtake a tractor. She alleged that the driver's reckless manoeuvre caused the motorcycle to lose balance, throwing her onto the road before the tractor ran over her, leaving her critically injured.

She suffered severe facial injuries, underwent multiple surgeries, and was later shifted to a hospital in Kerala for further treatment.

"I underwent an emergency splenectomy and suffered severe liver damage, nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and facial trauma. My medical and hospital expenses have already crossed 20 lakhs, leaving me and my family with a crushing financial burden for my ongoing treatment and lifelong care," Krishna posted on Instagram in a video narrating her ordeal.

Krishna alleged that despite Rapido's claims of prioritising women's safety, the company failed to extend meaningful assistance after the accident.

She also claimed several others had faced similar experiences and said she was planning to take this up legally. Krishna said she would take the case to the Consumer Court.

Sani accused the company of failing to live up to the safety assurances it advertises.

"Rapido spends millions marketing their women's safety feature. On June 17, I trusted them for my morning commute. Instead, I was crushed under a tractor and they abandoned me," she said.

She further alleged that after serving the company with a legal notice, she received only automated emails directing her towards the insurance claims process.

Responding to her story on Instagram, Rapido said that the company was in contact with Krishna and sought time to complete the investigation.