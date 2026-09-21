Man Says Simple Walks Abroad Made Him Realise The Value Of Good Footpaths

A Bengaluru-based man shared how a recent trip outside India changed the way he looks at everyday city life. After walking two to three kilometres to reach most places, he said he realised how much simple things like good footpaths can matter.

Instagram user Bharath Jain shared a video about the kind of simple life he wants in Bengaluru. In the video, he said he wants to walk to the mall without worrying about parking or relying on his car for everything.

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He explained that this realisation came after his recent trip outside India, where he could walk two to three kilometres to most places without thinking about it. He said he did not have to worry about where to park, whether he needed his car or how he would get back. He added that he could simply step out and walk wherever he wanted and felt more human.

Jain said the experience helped him understand the value of small things such as a good footpath. His remarks highlighted how walkable streets and accessible public spaces can affect daily routines.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "The little things in life are where we find true joy."

Another user noted, "This makes so much sense."

"It's so refreshing to see someone value simplicity," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "So relatable."