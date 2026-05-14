Delhi Metro To Run Hydrogen-Powered Shuttle Buses In Central Vista: Fare, Timings, Frequency And Key Details

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to curb fuel consumption, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday (May 14) announced that the first hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service will run in the Central Vista area, starting Friday (May 15). The shuttle service will provide last-mile connectivity between Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations and key government offices in the Central Vista region, while reducing dependence on private vehicles.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has provided two hydrogen-fuelled buses to DMRC, with each bus having a seating capacity of 35 passengers. The buses come equipped with GPS-based tracking and CCTV systems for real-time monitoring, safety and route adherence.

"In a major step towards promoting clean, sustainable, and efficient urban mobility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be launching an integrated hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi's Central Vista area from tomorrow, i.e., 15th May 2026," DMRC said in a statement.

While DMRC will look after the bus operations, conductors, ticketing and passenger support, IOCL will provide drivers and hydrogen fuel support. Passengers can use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), UPI, and cash payment options to buy the tickets priced at Rs 10 and Rs 15.

Shuttle Bus Timings:

Operating Days: Monday to Friday (excluding Gazetted Holidays)

Monday to Friday (excluding Gazetted Holidays) Morning Timings: 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Afternoon Timings: 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM

3:30 PM to 6:30 PM Frequency: One bus every 30 minutes

Landmarks Covered By Shuttle Buses:

Buses will operate in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, covering the following important government offices and landmarks:

Kartavya Bhawan

Vigyan Bhawan

Nirman Bhawan

Akbar Road

Baroda House

National Stadium

National Gallery of Modern Arts

India Gate

Seva Teerth Metro Station

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PM Modi's Appeal

DMRC's announcement comes days after PM Modi's appeal to curb fuel consumption, pause gold purchases, and limit overseas travel to protect foreign exchange reserves and mitigate the impact of the ongoing Middle East crisis.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," PM Modi said.

India's 50 per cent of crude imports, 60 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and almost all of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies pass through Hormuz. Spiking fuel prices are threatening to widen India's trade deficit and current account deficit. The rupee is also facing a blow, trading near an all-time low against the dollar.