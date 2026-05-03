7 New Corridors, 65 Stations: Delhi Metro's Rs 48,000-Crore Expansion Plan

Delhi's metro network is set for a major expansion, with seven new corridors spanning over 97 kilometres and 65 stations planned under Phase-V (B). Four of these corridors have been prioritised for completion by 2029, officials said on Sunday.

Talking about the decision at the 32nd foundation day of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the remaining three corridors will be developed in subsequent phases. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 48,204.56 crore.

The expansion is expected to extend metro connectivity deeper into the outskirts and rapidly developing parts of the city, while adding multiple interchange points across the network.

Southwest Delhi Link: Dhansa-Nangloi Corridor

The fully elevated corridor spanning 11.859 kilometres will connect Dhansa Bus Stand in Najafgarh to Nangloi with nine stations. It will pass through Ranhola, Baprola, Dichaon Kalan and Najafgarh Extension. Interchange access will be available at Nangloi (Green Line) and Dhansa Bus Stand (Grey Line).

Central Delhi Access: Secretariat-Kishangarh Corridor

The 15.969-kilometre corridor will largely run underground (13.721 kilometres), with a short elevated stretch of 2.248 kilometres. It will have 10 stations, connecting RK Puram, New Moti Bagh, Jawaharlal Nehru University and surrounding institutional and residential areas. Interchange points will be available at Central Secretariat (Violet, Yellow and Magenta lines), Moti Bagh (Pink Line), RK Puram (Magenta Line) and Kishangarh (Golden Line).

North Delhi Extension: Badli-Narela Corridor

The extension of the Yellow Line will be fully elevated with eight stations, covering Siraspur, Khera Kalan, Holambi Kalan, Alipur and Narela DSIIDC area, spanning 12.89 kilometres. Interchange facilities will be available at Siraspur (Yellow Line) and Narela DDA Sports Complex (Red Line).

West Delhi Connectivity: Kirti Nagar-Palam Corridor

The 9.967-kilometre corridor will include 8.397 kilometres underground and 1.57 kilometres elevated sections, with six stations. It will serve Saraswati Garden, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase III, IITM Janakpuri and Sagarpur. Interchange points will be available at Mayapuri (Pink Line) and Palam (Magenta Line).

South-East Link: Jor Bagh-Mithapur Corridor

This 16.991-kilometre independent corridor will have 12 stations - seven underground and five elevated. It will connect Lodhi Colony, Old Ishwar Nagar, Ali Village, Jaitpur, Moladband and Mithapur. Interchange points will be available at Jor Bagh (Yellow Line), Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink lines), NSIC Okhla (Magenta Line), Jasola Apollo (Violet Line) and Madanpur Khadar (Golden Line extension).

East Delhi Route: Shastri Park-Mayur Vihar Corridor

The 13.197-kilometre corridor will combine underground (8.99 km) and elevated (4.207 kilometres) sections, with eight stations. It will pass through Geeta Colony, Gandhi Nagar market, Kailash Nagar, Patparganj (Mother Dairy), New Kondli and Mayur Vihar Phase III. Interchanges will be available at Shastri Park (Red Line), Nirman Vihar (Blue Line) and Trilokpuri (Pink Line).

North-West Corridor: Keshavpuram-Rohini Sector 34

The 16.285-kilometre fully elevated corridor will have 12 stations, improving connectivity across Pitampura, Rohini and surrounding areas, including Delhi Technological University and Rohini Sector 29. Interchange facilities will be available at Keshavpuram (Red Line), North Pitampura (Pink Line) and Rohini Sector 34 (Red Line).

Four Corridors Prioritised For Faster Execution

Four out of the seven corridors have been identified for fast-track implementation, with a completion target of 2029, officials have said. The remaining three will be taken up in later phases.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been directed to prepare revised Detailed Project Reports separately for priority and non-priority corridors.