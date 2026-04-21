Delhi To Get First Double-Decker Skywalk At Pitampura's Madhuban Chowk

Metro commuters in Delhi may soon find it much easier to switch lines at Madhuban Chowk, with work underway on the capital's first double-decker skywalk.

The project aims to ease movement between the Red Line and Magenta Line, a stretch that currently forces commuters to navigate heavy traffic and rely on e-rickshaws.

What Makes The Skywalk Unique

This is not a regular foot overbridge but a two-level structure designed for both metro users and pedestrians:

The upper deck will directly connect the Red Line and Magenta Line platforms, allowing seamless interchange without exiting the station or re-entering through ticketing points. The lower deck will provide direct access from the metro station to Rohini Court, eliminating the need to cross busy roads.

How It Will Change Commutes

No Traffic Hassle: Pedestrians will no longer have to cross the congested Madhuban Chowk intersection.

Faster Movement: The current 300-metre stretch will be reduced to a short, uninterrupted walk.

Accessible Design: The structure will include lifts, escalators and ramps for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers.

Direct Court Access: Lawyers and visitors will get near door-step connectivity to Rohini Court.

Project Details

The double-decker skywalk is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 5 crore and is targeted for completion by September 2026.

The upper deck, measuring 182.7 metres, will facilitate paid-area connectivity between the Red and Magenta Line platforms, enabling seamless interchange for metro commuters.

The lower deck, with a length of 173.2 metres, will connect the station to Rohini Court and the non-paid area, allowing pedestrians to move without entering traffic.

The project is being executed jointly by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

With the recent expansion of the Magenta Line (Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park), Madhuban Chowk is emerging as a key interchange hub. The upcoming skywalk is expected to significantly improve connectivity across multiple metro corridors.