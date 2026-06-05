Punjab Man Stabs Ex-Lover 20 Times In Office, Slashes Own Throat Repeatedly

A woman working at a private company in Punjab's Mohali was stabbed to death by her colleague - believed to be her ex-boyfriend - in the office after an argument over their relationship status. The accused, identified as Harvinder Mann alias Harry, later attempted to die by suicide by stabbing his throat repeatedly.

The gruesome incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the office.

The accused was first seen entering the office around 7:40 pm on Thursday and stabbing her alleged former lover, Dimple, from behind while she was sitting at her desk and working. As the woman tried to run and save herself, the accused followed her, dragged her by the hair near the firm's door, and kept stabbing her. Around four to five employees tried to stop him, but were unsuccessful.

The accused ended up stabbing Dimple over 20 times as she lay motionless.

He then went inside the office - where the victim was initially sitting - and started stabbing his own throat in an attempt to take his own life.

Harry stabbed himself in the throat over 30 times.

Terrified employees immediately contacted the police and rushed the two to the nearby Fortis Hospital, where the woman was declared dead, and the accused is said to be in a critical condition.

Harry and Dimple worked together for around three years at a private company that provides packers and movers. During this time, they became friends and are believed to be in a relationship. However, they reportedly broke up some time ago. The accused allegedly tried to rekindle their relationship, but was unable to - leaving him upset and mentally distressed.

On Thursday, the accused and the woman engaged in an argument, following which he reportedly stabbed her.

However, cops are examining the exact motive behind the crime.

Harry and Dimple's relationship is also being investigated, officials said.

The police informed both the accused and the victim's parents. They are residents of Patiala, officials added.

A forensic team collected all evidence from the site, and a case has been filed.

The victim's post-mortem will be held today, the police said.