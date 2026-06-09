Mohali Man Kills Ex-Lover, Slits Own Throat, Reaches Court Days Later

An accused who slit his own throat after killing his ex-partner inside their workplace five days ago surprised onlookers at a Mohali court on Tuesday as he walked by himself without any support to attend the hearing.

Harjinder Singh Mann, whose neck bore extensive injuries from an intentional blade attack on himself following the crime, arrived at the court building wearing dark glasses and a medical face cover. He rejected the use of a medical stretcher or physical support from accompanying police personnel.

Five days after a horrific targeted attack inside a local corporate office left a young woman dead, the sole suspect regained consciousness and was produced before a Mohali magistrate today.

The accused, who killed the woman five days ago, was produced before the court after he regained consciousness and was remanded to judicial custody.

Workplace Confrontation Over Ended Relationship

Mann has been accused of stabbing a woman on the evening of June 4 inside the office premises of a logistics firm in Phase 11, Mohali.

The 29-year-old victim, identified as Dimple, had previously been in a relationship with him. Both of them worked together.

According to preliminary police findings, Dimple had ended the relationship months ago, a decision that Mann reportedly refused to accept, leading to persistent harassment of the woman.

The situation turned violent when Mann confronted Dimple at her office desk after work hours on June 4. When she resisted his demands to discuss their personal history, the suspect took out a sharp knife and launched a rapid, violent assault directly at her workstation.

Investigators reviewing security footage from the office floor said that the escalation took place within a matter of minutes. As the victim attempted to flee down a nearby corridor, the attacker overpowered her and inflicted multiple deep puncture wounds.

When witnesses inside the office rushed forward to assist the victim, the accused brandished the weapon aggressively, preventing coworkers from intervening until the victim collapsed. Assuming the victim was dead, Mann immediately turned the knife on his own throat, inflicting severe deep-tissue lacerations before falling unconscious.

Emergency teams transported both individuals to a nearby private hospital, where Dimple was declared dead on arrival. The suspect survived following emergency trauma surgery.

Protests Erupt Over Lack of Corporate Security Measures

The violent nature of the attack has triggered widespread public indignation and safety concerns across the tri-city area. On June 5, the victim's family members, neighbours and local advocacy groups held a demonstration outside her residence.

The gathering directed intense criticism toward the corporate management of the logistics company, alleging that a complete absence of security checkpoints, bag screenings, or building access controls allowed an armed individual to walk freely onto a secure corporate floor.

Phase 11 police stated that with the suspect now responsive, they are actively recording formal statements from eye-witnesses under the guidelines of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).